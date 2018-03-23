Red Cross Relief Ongoing as Georgia Residents Recover from Tornadoes

American Red Cross Press Release:

VALDOSTA, GA – Four days into providing disaster relief for thousands of Georgia residents impacted by severe weather and tornadoes, the American Red Cross continues to meet immediate emergency needs while helping families and communities through the recovery process.

Red Cross caseworkers have meet one-on-one with individuals impacted by multiple EF2 tornadoes in hard hit Fulton and Haralson counties. Today, workers are coordinating with community partners to ensure all residents have a recovery plan in place.

With power restored in most areas and clean-up well underway, one Red Cross supported shelter at The Kingdom of God International Ministries is no longer needed.

Disasters like the recent tornadoes in Georgia create more needs than any one organization can meet on its own. The Red Cross is grateful to the entire response community – government agencies, other non-profit groups, faith-based organizations, area businesses and others who are coming together to coordinate emergency relief efforts across the state.

Of special note are our wonderful volunteers who did the work to make these ongoing relief responses possible. Their devotion to the Red Cross mission is inspiring and there are no words to express how grateful we are for their service.

As we continue to provide critical relief to those affected by the tornadoes that hit parts of Georgia this week, the Red Cross is helping residents start the recovery process by connecting them to services and resources provided by community partners.

People in need of Red Cross emergency assistance should contact their local Red Cross Chapter. Visit http://www.redcross.ort/local/georgia.

In response to the tornadoes to date, 53 Red Cross disaster workers and 2 Emergency Response Vehicles have helped to:

· Serve more than 630 meals and 1,743 snacks in shelters and through mobile outreach with food preparation support from the Salvation Army, and other community partners.

· Distribute more than 333 bulk supplies such as flashlights, trash bags, work gloves and cleanup kits in hard-hit areas.

· In addition to client casework for 246 people, make more than 16 health and mental health contacts to provide help and hope to those suffering.

HOW YOU CAN HELP All Red Cross disaster assistance is free, made possible through the generosity of the community. The Red Cross depends on the generous support of the American public to assist people affected by disasters. If you would like to help, please consider making a donation today by visiting www.redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Donors can designate their donation to the Southern Tornadoes and Storms relief efforts by choosing that option when donating. Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small.