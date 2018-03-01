QB1: Beyond The Lights Releases Season 2 Episodes

Rated Red’s “QB1: Beyond The Lights” just released season two episodes that feature Justin Fields from Harrison High School along with two other quarterbacks.

QB1 season one featured Tate Martell from Bishop Gorman High School, Jake Fromm from Houston County High School and Tayvon Bowers from Bishop McDevitt High School.

Season two features Justin Fields from Harrison High School, Re-al Mitchell from St. John Bosco and Sam Hartman from Oceanside Collegiate Academy. Justin Fields will be attending the University of Georgia. Re-al will be attending Iowa State University and Sam will be attending Wake Forrest.

This series follows the lives of these three young men on their journey during their senior year of high school. QB1 has already released their first three episodes and will release one new episode every Wednesday.

QB1 Episodes: https://www.ratedred.com/qb1-beyond-the-lights/a-game-about-life

About the Author: Chase Calhoun