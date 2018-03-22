Police Searching for Remerton Suspect

REMERTON – Remerton Police are currently searching for a suspect in the area after a police standoff Thursday.

Remerton Police responded around 10 a.m. to a domestic dispute call at an apartment complex on Victory Drive. The caller stated her husband was threatening suicide and she was afraid he would harm her, according to Derrick Sinclair of the Remerton Police Department. She ran outside the apartment to make the call.

Police arrived and attempted to make contact with the man inside the apartment, identified as Glenn Davis. There was no response so police contacted Lowndes SRT.

“Because of safety concerns, you don’t rush into an apartment when someone has a gun and threatens to commit suicide,” Sinclair said. “You don’t know what their mental status is or what their intentions are, so you take your time and try to make contact with them and talk them out.”

After attempts to make contact continued to fail, Lowndes County introduced gas into the apartment. The SRT team then entered the apartment and did not find the suspect.

Police stated that Davis does not have a car, so he is believed to still be in the area. Davis is wanted for a warrant in Cook County and is now facing additional domestic violence charges.

