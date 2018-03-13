Police Searching for Murder Suspect in Valdosta

Elijah Arnold

Valdosta Police Department Press Release:

On March 11, 2018 at approximately 0937 hours, The 911 Dispatcher received an emergency request for help in regards to a patient not breathing. Valdosta Police Officers, Valdosta Fire Fighters, and Paramedics responded to a private residence in the 2500 block of Forrestwood Drive. Upon arrival, contact was made with a 53 year old male patient who was unresponsive. Paramedics pronounced the patient, now identified as Emmitt Howard Dennis, deceased while on scene.

Valdosta Bureau of Investigations Person’s Crimes detectives as well as Crime Scene Technicians with the Valdosta/Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory responded and conducted an investigation. During the investigation, detectives, crime scene personnel, and the Lowndes County Deputy Coroner found what appeared to be a possible stab wound on the Dennis’ torso. Through the continued investigation, it was learned that Dennis was involved in a physical altercation with a known subject.

Dennis’ body was taken to the Valdosta Regional Crime Laboratory to be held pending an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Dennis’ body was then transported on March 12 th to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Medical Examiner’s Office in Macon. Valdosta PD Detectives also attended the autopsy. The Medical Examiner’s Officer verified that the wound was a stab wound which ultimately caused Dennis’ death and ruled the death as a homicide.

Through the course of the investigation detectives were able to identify the other party involved in the physical altercation as Elijah Arnold, 40 years of age.

Detectives met with the Magistrate’s Judge of Lowndes County and obtained arrest warrants for Elijah Arnold for:

 Murder (FELONY)

 Aggravated Assault (FELONY)

 Possession of Knife During a Commission of a Felony (FELONY)

*As of this time, Arnold has not yet been taken into custody and is at large.

“Although this incident saddens us, the patrol officers, detectives, crime scene technicians, the Lowndes County Coroner’s Office, and the GBI’s Medical Examiner followed the established procedures that require a careful and meticulous death investigation process, that is followed on any unattended death. In this case, the death was ruled a homicide and the protocol followed will ensure a successful prosecution and justice for the victim,” said Chief Childress.

“If anyone sees Arnold, they are asked to call 911. Arnold is described as being approximately 5’5 in height and weighing approximately 130-140 pounds. Do not approach this subject, he is to be considered dangerous,” said Lieutenant Adam Bembry.