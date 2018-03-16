Plumly appointed to Southeastern CU board

Press Release:

Dr. L. Wayne Plumly, Ph.D. has been appointed to the Board of Directors at Southeastern Credit Union. Dr. Plumly currently serves as the Dean and Professor of Economics at the Landagle College of Business at Valdosta State University. He was inducted into the SIFE (ENACTUS) Hall of Fame by directors of Students In Free Enterprise (SIFE) for notable contributions to the VSU SIFE team and to SIFE International. He has also been awarded with the Jack Kahl Entrepreneurship Leadership Award, Kenneth G. Elzinga Distinguished Teacher Award, Excellence in Teaching Award and the Leavey Award for Excellence In Private Enterprise Education. Dr. Plumly is a member of the VSU Dean’s Council, VSU Langdale College of Business Executive Committee, VSU Real Estate Auxiliary Foundation Board and VSU Langdale College of Business Leadership Committee. He is a graduate of Georgia State University where he obtained and holds a Ph.D. in Economics.

All Southeastern CU Board members, as with other credit unions, are volunteers who give freely of their time in guiding the general direction of the Credit Union. These individuals are members of Southeastern CU and are elected by the members of Southeastern CU. Each board member serves a three-year term.