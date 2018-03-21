Players Praise Fields During Spring Practice

Athens – All the Bulldogs have high praise about Justin Fields early during spring practice.

Spring practice may have just begun but Fields is already making a big impact at Georgia. Everybody is describing his arm and himself as “Cannon.” Junior tight end, Isaac Nauta, already loves his physicality and demeanor. Other players to say great things about him is former player Javon Wims, who threw a bit on the sideline with Fields, and senior wide-out, Terry Godwin.

Justin Fields played at Harrison High School and racked up over 4,000 yards passing and 2,000 yards rushing during his tenure. He came into UGA as the number 1 dual-threat quarterback in America.

More Info: https://www.ajc.com/sports/college-football/bulldogs-already-buzzing-about-new-justin-fields/67v2C3fx8gpMYQob1FO41J/

About the Author: Chase Calhoun