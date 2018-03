“Pints for Partnership” Happening Thursday

VALDOSTA – SGMC Foundation’s Partnership Cancer Fund Committee will be hosting “Pints for Partnership” March 15 from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. at The Salty Snapper.

Event entry is $20 per person, which includes a tasting of select craft beers and green beer and a special event glass. Tickets can be purchased at the door on event night.

Event proceeds benefit SGMC Foundation’s Partnership Cancer Fund. The Partnership Cancer Fund provides financial assistance to cancer patients undergoing treatment with certain medically related expenses.

