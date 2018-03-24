Pinevale Students Receive Special Gift

Mr. Chastang came out to share copies of the Black Panther comic book with students. Chastan said he wanted to use what the kids are already excited about to foster their love of reading. The students were also given the opportunity to participate in a contest. If they read the comic, answer questions, and provide an original drawing related to the comic, they will be entered to win cool prizes like movie passes to see Black Panther, action figures, and more.