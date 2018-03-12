Photo Kiosk Donation Supports Cancer Patients’ Milestones

SGMC Press Release:

At South Georgia Medical Center’s Pearlman Cancer Center a picture is worth a thousand words. Last week the center unveiled a new photo kiosk donated by funds raised through employee giving. Cancer Center patients can use the kiosk to document their recovery milestones.

The need for a milestone celebration was identified by PCC nurses Michaela King, RN and Sue Roach, RN. Other cancer centers around the country use the ringing of a bell to celebrate, but King envisioned a way for our patients to take it to another level. They took their passion to enhance patient care and spearheaded a fundraiser, then connected with the SGMC Foundation’s employee giving campaign. “We wanted our patients to have a happy memory of their experience at Pearlman,” said King.

Elizabeth Vickers, SGMC Foundation Executive Director, commended the dedication of SGMC’s employees to philanthropic efforts making a difference in our patients’ experience. “Employee giving is a vital resource and rewarding avenue that allows employees to give back to the patients and community they serve,” said Vickers.

Pearlman Cancer Center faculty and staff use their expertise and latest technology to treat approximately 4,000 cancer patients each year. For more information, visit sgmc.org/cancer.