PGM’s Math Team Competes

Lowndes County Schools Press Release:

Pine Grove Middle School’s Math Team competed amongst 16 teams with 48 students per grade level in the Valdosta State University Middle Grades Mathematics Competition on Friday, March 23. Individual and team awards were presented:

The 6th-grade team came in 2nd place with Ruben Compton and Jaydin Mota placing in the top 10

The 7th-grade team came in 2nd place with Lola Le placing in the top 10 and Cooper Scruggs placing 4th

The 8th-grade team placed in the top 5 with Katie Langston placing in the top 10

These students’ hard work has really been paying off – Congratulations!