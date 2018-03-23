Owen Clemons Named 2018 Distinguished Alumnus

Lowndes County Schools Press Release:

The Lowndes Education Improvement Foundation (LEIF) will host its Annual Distinguished Alumnus and Awards Banquet April 19, 2018, at 6:00 pm, at Lowndes High School, in the Cafetorium. The presenting sponsor is O’Steen Volkswagen of Valdosta. Catering will be provided by Gourmet Guys and Chick-Fil-A, Saint Augustine Road and Lake Park.

Owen Clemons will be honored as Lowndes High School’s 2018 Distinguished Alumnus. Owen is a 1975 graduate of LHS. While attending Lowndes, he played on the basketball team, was a member of Student Council, Junior and Senior Class Cabinet, 4-H, FHA, PEP Club, and the Drama Club. After high school, Owen attended Albany State College where he received a Bachelors of Education degree in Middle Grades Education; he was a Magna Cum Laude graduate. He continued his education earning a Masters Degree and Education Specialist Degree from Valdosta State College.

Owen, a Lowndes County resident, has been involved in education for almost 40 years. Owen retired as Superintendent of Brooks County Schools in 2015. He is currently employed by Valdosta City Schools as the Director of Human Resources (part-time). Owen is extremely proud of the instruction, high quality of education, and encouragement he received while attending Lowndes High School.

LEIF will also honor students from each school for their academic achievements, as well as outstanding parents and teachers. The foundation’s main goal is to support Lowndes County Schools by utilizing tax-deductible donations to provide improved educational opportunities for students within the school systems. Tickets for the banquet may be purchased for $10 at the Board of Education office located at 1592 Norman Drive. All proceeds from the event will benefit LEIF. For further information, please contact LaVerne Rome at 229-245-2250.