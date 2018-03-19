One Killed in Monday Morning Interstate Crash

Georgia State Patrol Report:

On 3/19/2018 at approximately 0745 hours, TPR Joe Brown #304 was dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash on I-75 southbound in Lowndes County. A white Chrysler 300, driven by 20 year old Kennedy Elaine Andrew of Newburgh, Indiana was traveling south on I-75 in the middle lane. An International semi tractor-trailer, driven by 30 year old Shmara Nemond Cooper of Milledgeville was stopped in the middle southbound lane of I-75 due to a previous collision ahead. A white Lincoln Navigator, driven by 17 year old William Monroe Hammack of Hahira was stopped on the southbound entrance ramp from exit 22. The Chrysler failed to slow to stopped traffic and struck the rear trailer of the semi with the front end of the Chrysler. The Chrysler then traveled off the west shoulder of the roadway and struck the Lincoln in the driver’s side with the front end of the Chrysler.

Ms. Andrew succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. The passenger of the Chrysler, 20 year old Lexie Asberry of Owensborough, Kentucky was transported via ambulance to South Georgia Medical Center for non-incapacitating injuries. Neither Mr. Cooper nor Mr. Hammack reported injuries. All occupants were properly restrained and airbags did deploy in the Chrysler. Troopers suspect fatigue to be a contributing factor as Ms. Andrew had been driving over 12 hours.

Troopers do not suspect drugs or alcohol to be a contributing factor in this collision but will be pending a toxicology report. No charges are expected to be filed in this collision.