One Killed in Brooks County Crash

Georgia State Patrol Press Release:

On 3/27/2018 at approximately 1705 hours, TFC Kirk Lund #794 was dispatched to a crash with injuries on GA 333 at North Webster Street in Brooks County. A brown Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 94 year old O.B. Griffin of Barney, GA was traveling north on North Webster Street approaching GA 333. A red Ford Ranger driven by 82 year old Marjorie Petty of Quitman, GA was traveling south on GA 333, negotiating a curve approaching the intersection of North Webster Street. The Silverado failed to yield to the Ranger when attempting to turn left onto GA 333. The Ranger struck the Silverado in the front end with the front of the Silverado. Both vehicles then rotated clockwise with the Silverado coming to a final rest in the southbound lane of GA 333 facing south. The Ranger came to a final rest in the middle of GA 333 facing southwest. Mr. Griffin sustained minor injuries to his legs. Ms. Petty was transported to South Georgia Medical Center and later to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital and is currently in critical condition. The passenger in the Ranger, 65 year old Thomas Eason of Valdosta was flown from the scene via Life Flight to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital with critical injuries. Airbags did deploy in each vehicle. Mr. Griffin nor Mr. Eason were restrained in their respective vehicles. Both Ms. Petty and Mr. Eason were trapped and extricated from their vehicles. On 3/29/3018, Mr. Eason succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. Troopers do not suspect drugs or alcohol to be a contributing factor in this collision. The investigation has been turned over to GSP’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team. Charges are pending in this collision. Next of kin have been notified.