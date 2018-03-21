New Smoothie King Opens on Gornto

VALDOSTA – A new Smoothie King opened on Gornto Road and is the first to be both a walk-in store and drive-thru.

“We had a lot of people coming in the other Valdosta location asking when we would put one on this side of town,” said Tristan Steele. “With Valdosta being set up the way it is, we felt we could support two stores.”

The Steele family owns all four of Smoothie King’s South Georgia locations, including Thomasville, Tifton and both Valdosta stores.

“With this being the only location that is both walk-in and drive-thru, it is a new, unique challenge for us,” Steele said.

Training with staff included a VIP party on Sunday where smoothies were free so staff could train with live guests. The location officially opened on Monday.

Between both stores, the Valdosta Smoothie Kings have 20 employees and are seeking more. Paper applications are available in store or online applications can be done at smoothiekingsouthga.com.

Steele also stated a grand opening party is in the works and to stay tuned for more information on when that will be held.

Smoothie King is located at 1744-C Gornto Road and is open Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-9 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief