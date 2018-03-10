NCNW to host 5th Annual Mother Daughter Brunch

Pictured: LtoR: Scholarship Recipient, Zamon McCoggle with his mother, Marcielina McCoggle and Regina Kimbrough with her son and scholarship recipient, Aaron Graham during the 4thAnnual NCNW Mother Daughter Brunch.

VALDOSTA- The Valdosta Lowndes Section of the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW), Inc. will be hosting their 5th Annual Mother Daughter Brunch on Saturday, May 5th. Beginning at 11 am at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center, mothers and daughters will be celebrated in this hat and glove affair. The keynote speaker will be the Immediate Past State NCNW of Georgia Interim Secretary and 1st Vice President of the DeKalb Section of NCNW, Derrica Williams. Proceeds from the event are awarded in scholarships to a Senior from both Valdosta High School and Lowndes High School during the brunch. Tickets are $20 and up for attendees 4 years old and up. Beginning at 11 am at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center, mothers, daughters, grandmothers, nieces, and anyone who has a mother and daughter influence will be celebrated during this hat and glove affair. This hat and glove occasion is an opportunity to celebrate mothers, daughters, nieces, grandmothers and anyone who has a mother and daughter influence. For more information contact 229-234-2353.