Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Contest Qualifying Circuit Visits Valdosta On April 21

Nathan’s Famous Press Release:

Nathan’s Famous will host the Georgia qualifier for the annual Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 21st, 2018. The event will take place at The Wild Adventures Theme Park.

The top male and female finishers in the event will qualify for a seat at the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island, Brooklyn, on July 4 th , 2018, where they will face reigning champions Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo.

“The launch of the annual Nathan’s Famous hot dog-eating contest circuit signals the arrival of summer,” said Scott Harvey, executive vice president of Nathan’s Famous. “Some of the most accomplished eaters in the world will compete at this event, but we also are seeking new talent in Georgia to represent our nation on the most patriotic day of the year.”

“Competitive eating is the lens through which our humanity is revealed,” said Major League Eating Chair George Shea. “Competing against world champ Joey Chestnut on the big stage in Coney Island on July 4 is the dream of any patriot.”

Joey Chestnut of San Jose, CA, currently holds the title of hot dog-eating world champion after defeating rising star Carmen Cincotti with a Coney Island record of 72 hot dogs in 2017. Chestnut’s all-time best is a world record 73 Nathan’s Famous hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes. Miki Sudo of Las Vegas, NV, will defend her title as female champion, having consumed 41 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes in 2017, a new personal best.

In recent years, an estimated 35,000 fans have traveled to the corner of Surf and Stillwell avenues in Coney Island to watch the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest in person. The live telecast of the event has consistently attracted millions of viewers since ESPN first aired the contest in 2004.

According to legend, the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest has occurred each July 4 th in Coney Island, N.Y., since 1916, the year Nathan Handwerker opened the beloved restaurant. MLE, the governing body of all stomach-centric sports, sanctions the Nathan’s

Famous Hot Dog-Eating Circuit and ensures the contests are judged professionally and that safety standards are in place at each event.

Those interested in competing in the Georgia qualifier should visit www.majorleagueeating.com to obtain information and register. All competitors must be over 18 years of age.