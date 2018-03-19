Moody Air Force Base Airman killed in Iraq

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — The Department of Defense announced the death of an airman from the 23d Wing at Moody Air Force Base, who was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.Captain Mark Weber, age 29, a Combat Rescue Officer assigned to the 38th Rescue Squadron was killed in an HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter crash in Iraq, March 15, 2018.

“The entire Flying Tiger Family is grieving the loss of Mark,” said Col. Jennifer Short, 23d Wing commander. “I extend our deepest condolences and prayers to family, friends and fellow airmen during this difficult time.”

Weber commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant into the Air Force in 2011.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.