Make-A-Wish Grants A Big Wish

Morgan Comer got her biggest dream come true when she got to meet Jordan Spieth.

After having a liver transplant and cancer, Morgan has gone through some tough times but ESPN made it just a little easier. Make-A-Wish granted a wish of Morgan’s for her to meet Jordan Spieth. She got a package with a letter, hat and a shirt.

Morgan got to putt for Spieth on hole 16 of the Phoenix Open. Although she came up short, it must’ve felt like a hole-in-one to putt for Spieth.

She even got to caddie a little bit for Spieth. Morgan will be shown on ESPN later this year and you’ll get to see her wish come true.

More Info: http://www.wctv.tv/content/sports/Make-A-Wish-comes-through-for-a-Tallahassee-teen-who-gets-to-meet-her-golf-idol–477028863.html

About the Author: Chase Calhoun