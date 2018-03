Valdosta – Lowndes High Football players who didn’t sign on National Signing Day got the chance to sign their National Letter of Intent today.

Tymere Moore, safety, signed with Albany State.

J.D. Lee, running back, signed to Albany State.

Marcus Brownrigg, tight end, signed with Florida A&M Univeristy.

Terrell Belcher, cornerback, signed with Webber International.

Walker Schwab, defensive lineman, signed to Valdosta State University.

About the Author: Chase Calhoun