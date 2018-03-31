Lowndes High School TSA Competes

Lowndes County Schools Press Release:

This year the student leadership in Lowndes TSA continued! Not only did Lowndes High TSA take six top ten placements; three Lowndes High students, Courtney Raymond, Christopher Bellflowers, and Tate Green ran successful state officer campaigns and were elected as 2018-2019 TSA state officers. During the 2018-2019 school year, Courtney Raymond will serve as the TSA State Sergeant at Arms, Christopher Bellflowers will serve as TSA State Treasurer, Tate Green will continue his leadership as TSA State Secretary and Preston Crawford represents Lowndes TSA at the National level as the National Sergeant at Arms.

In competitive events Aeryn Cronin and Gavin McGuire took home a second place trophy in Animatronics and our Chapter Team, a parliamentary procedure event, consisting of Christopher Bellflowers, Liam Wetherington, Preston Crawford, Courtney Raymond, Kathryn Crawford and Tate Green took fifth place. Two sixth place finishes went to Tee Mitchell in Computer Aided Design (CAD) Architecture and Ebony Williams for Transportation Modeling. Sarah Cole and Preston Crawford placed eighth in Children’s Stories. Rounding out the top ten was Tee Mitchell, Jake DeMersseman and Wesley Smith in System Control Technology. Lowndes student leadership continues and we are proud to be home to three state officers, a national officer, and many dedicated hard-working students. Lowndes TSA will attend the TSA National Conference this Summer in Atlanta where Preston Crawford will proudly represent Lowndes and Georgia and we will compete for trophies in our top ten events.