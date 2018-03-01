Lowndes County Schools Names February S.A.F.E. Award Winners

Lowndes County Schools Press Release:

Congratulations to our February S.A.F.E. (Safety Awareness for Everyone) Award Winners. The winners are Cheryl Godfrey and Joey Briguglio, with Lowndes Middle School.

They were recently recognized by the Lowndes Board of Education and each received a $50 gift card. All SAFE Award winners will be entered into a $100 drawing at the end of the school year. This program is sponsored by Valdosta Insurance Services.

Cheryl is new to LMS this year and has immediately stepped in and “owned” her area of responsibility. Upon her arrival, she assessed her new assignment, mastered her responsibilities, and became a valued member of the LMS. More importantly, she has taken the time to build relationships with her coworkers, and the LMS faculty and staff. Her teachers regularly nominate her for the LMS Staff Person of the Month. Cheryl is quick to answer calls for custodial assistance and can be found around the school consistently working and providing LMS with outstanding service.

Joey is an invaluable team player that consistently goes above and beyond in the performance of his duties, daily. He is always calm and focused. He has the keen ability to see clearly through the stress of a chaotic day in the system’s largest Title I cafeteria; he provides a voice of reason in a moment of chaos. As a team player, he has more than earned the respect of all those around him. He is always helping, always volunteering, always providing assistance wherever needed. Joey is the consummate team-player and makes us all better for it.

Cheryl’s and Joey’s “can do” attitudes make them invaluable not only to the custodial and nutrition staff but valued members of the Lowndes Middle School family.