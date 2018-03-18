Lowndes County Recognizes School Board Appreciation Week

Lowndes County Schools Press Release:

The Georgia School Board Association (GSBA) recognizes March 12-16, 2018 as Georgia School Board Appreciation Week. Lowndes County Schools are joining the state-wide celebration to salute the efforts of our local school board members. The weeklong observance calls attention to the contributions of local boards of education.

Wes Taylor, Superintendent of Lowndes County Schools, thanked the Lowndes County School Board members for their dedication and commitment to serving the students and staff in our community. Serving on the school board is truly an act of community service. At a recent school board meeting, each school board member was presented a certificate acknowledging the school system’s appreciation of their service.

As constitutional officers of Georgia, school board members are responsible for setting educational policies, employing school personnel, providing buildings and equipment, operating a transportation system and disbursing school funds. As community leaders, school board members serve as advocates for the children in local public schools and must study, evaluate, and decide what actions are in the best interest of students.