Lowndes County February Food Scores

LOWNDES COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH INSPECTION:

Aligatou Japanese Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)
1922 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
February 26, 2018 Score: 90, Grade: A

Autry’s BBQ (Food Service Inspections)
1811 S PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601
February 19, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Blimpie (Food Service Inspections)
414 NORTHSIDE DR VALDOSTA, GA 31602
February 5, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A

Book and Table (Food Service Inspections)
120 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601
February 16, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

BRIARWOOD MOTEL ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
1934 BRIARWOOD RD VALDOSTA, GA 31061
February 19, 2018 Score: 87, Grade: B (2014)

Burger King (Food Service Inspections)
1801 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601
February 13, 2018 Score: 83, Grade: B

Burritos Mexican Grill, LLC (Food Service Inspections)
104 E NORTHSIDE DR VALDOSTA, GA 31602
February 13, 2018 Score: 94, Grade: A

Chicken Salad Chick (Food Service Inspections)
3219 N OAK STREET EXT VALDOSTA, GA 31605
February 13, 2018 Score: 98, Grade: A

Church Street Café (Food Service Inspections)
107 S CHURCH ST HAHIRA, GA 31632
February 6, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A

Comfort Suites (Food Service Inspections)
1332 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
February 12, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Comfort Suites ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
1332 N ST AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
February 12, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)

Country Inn & Suites ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
1308 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
March 2, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)

Dairy Queen (Food Service Inspections)
3277 INNER PERIMETER RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
February 19, 2018 Score: 99, Grade: A

Days Inn Mall Area ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
1383 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
February 5, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)

Days Inn Super 8 Continental Breakfast (Food Service Inspections)
1383 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
February 5, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Dominos Pizza (Food Service Inspections)
210 NORTHSIDE DR VALDOSTA, GA 31602
February 5, 2018 Score: 89, Grade: B

E & J Valdosta LLC D.B.A: King’s Deli (Food Service Inspections)
2117 BEMISS RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
February 8, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Georgia Sheriff’s Boys Ranch (Food Service Inspections)
5671 GA 122 HWY E HAHIRA, GA 31632
February 21, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A

Hahira Elementary School (Food Service Inspections)
350 CLAUDIA DR HAHIRA, GA 31632
February 6, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Hahira Middle School (Food Service Inspections)
101 S NELSON ST HAHIRA, GA 31632
February 6, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

HAMPTON INN ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
4906 TIMBER DR LAKE PARK, GA 31636
February 26, 2018 Score: 99, Grade: A (2014)

Hampton Inn of Lake Park Deluxe Breakfast (Food Service Inspections)
4906 TIMBER DR LAKE PARK, GA 31636
February 26, 2018 Score: 92, Grade: A

Hibachi Express (Food Service Inspections)
1701 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601
February 12, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A

Holiday Inn Express (Food Service Inspections)
1330 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
February 12, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Holiday Inn Express ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
1330 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
February 12, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)

Hug In A Mug Coffee Company (Food Service Inspections)
4165 BEMISS RD VALDOSTA, GA 31605
February 20, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A

James L. Dewar Elementary School (Food Service Inspections)
3539 MT. ZION CHURCH RD VALDOSTA, GA 31605
February 23, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Jungle Jym’s (Food Service Inspections)
3124 N OAK ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602
February 19, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

McDonald’s (Food Service Inspections)
4109 BEMISS RD VALDOSTA, GA 31605
February 26, 2018 Score: 98, Grade: A

Panda Express Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)
1000 N ST AUGUSTINE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
February 8, 2018 Score: 94, Grade: A

Park Avenue Methodist Church (Food Service Inspections)
100 E PARK AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
February 16, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A

Peking Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)
3215 N OAK STREET EXT STE F VALDOSTA, GA 31605
February 13, 2018 Score: 95, Grade: A

Pizza Quick (Food Service Inspections)
4165 BEMISS RD STE C VALDOSTA, GA 31605
February 12, 2018 Score: 83, Grade: B

Pizza Quick (Food Service Inspections)
3262 INNER PERIMETER RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
February 12, 2018 Score: 95, Grade: A

Quality Inn ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
1198 LAKES BLVD LAKE PARK, GA 31636
March 2, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)

Red Owl Coffee Co. (Food Service Inspections)
4100 N VALDOSTA RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
February 14, 2018 Score: 92, Grade: A

Red Owl Coffee Company (Food Service Inspections)
3929 MACEY DR VALDOSTA, GA 31605
February 19, 2018 Score: 88, Grade: B

Red Owl Coffee Company (Food Service Inspections)
108 E NORTHSIDE DR VALDOSTA, GA 31602
February 13, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A

Sebastian Grill & Wings (Food Service Inspections)
202 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
February 1, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A

Smoothie King (Food Service Inspections)
3219 N OAK ST EXT VALDOSTA, GA 31605
February 7, 2018 Score: 95, Grade: A

Sonic Drive-In (Food Service Inspections)
4011 BEMISS RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
February 26, 2018 Score: 82, Grade: B

Starbucks (Food Service Inspections)
3316 N VALDOSTA RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
February 5, 2018 Score: 97, Grade: A

Subway (Food Service Inspections)
3255 INNER PERIMETER RD VALDOSTA, GA 31605
February 15, 2018 Score: 94, Grade: A

Travellodge Breakfast (Food Service Inspections)
4912 TIMBER DR LAKE PARK, GA 31636
February 19, 2018 Score: 80, Grade: B

Travelodge Hotel ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
4912 TIMBER DR LAKE PARK, GA 31636
February 19, 2018 Score: 95, Grade: A (2014)

Valdosta Middle School (Food Service Inspections)
110 BURTON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602
February 22, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

VALDOSTA STADIUM CINEMAS (Food Service Inspections)
1680 BAYTREE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
February 22, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

VSU: Blazer Sports Grill – Hopper Hall (Food Service Inspections)
1500 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31698
February 8, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A

VSU: Palms Dining Hall (Food Service Inspections)
1500 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31698
February 27, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A

VSU: Brewed Awakenings- Odum Library (Food Service Inspections)
1500 N PATTERSON VALDOSTA, GA 31698
February 6, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A

VSU: Einstein Bagels- Education Bldg. (Food Service Inspections)
1500 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31698
February 1, 2018 Score: 97, Grade: A

VSU: Valdosta Bread Company- University Center (Food Service Inspections)
1203 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31698
February 8, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A

VSU: Which Wich (Food Service Inspections)
1500 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31698
February 6, 2018 Score: 97, Grade: A

W.G. Nunn Elementary School (Food Service Inspections)
2201 N FORREST ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602
February 13, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Westside Elementary School (Food Service Inspections)
2470 JAMES RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
February 27, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Wiregrass Tech Student Center (Food Service Inspections)
4089 VAL TECH RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
February 14, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

