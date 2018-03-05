Lowndes County February Food Scores
LOWNDES COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH INSPECTION:
Aligatou Japanese Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)
1922 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
February 26, 2018 Score: 90, Grade: A
Autry’s BBQ (Food Service Inspections)
1811 S PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
February 19, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Blimpie (Food Service Inspections)
414 NORTHSIDE DR VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
February 5, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A
Book and Table (Food Service Inspections)
120 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
February 16, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
BRIARWOOD MOTEL ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
1934 BRIARWOOD RD VALDOSTA, GA 31061
View inspections:
February 19, 2018 Score: 87, Grade: B (2014)
Burger King (Food Service Inspections)
1801 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
February 13, 2018 Score: 83, Grade: B
Burritos Mexican Grill, LLC (Food Service Inspections)
104 E NORTHSIDE DR VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
February 13, 2018 Score: 94, Grade: A
Chicken Salad Chick (Food Service Inspections)
3219 N OAK STREET EXT VALDOSTA, GA 31605
View inspections:
February 13, 2018 Score: 98, Grade: A
Church Street Café (Food Service Inspections)
107 S CHURCH ST HAHIRA, GA 31632
View inspections:
February 6, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A
Comfort Suites (Food Service Inspections)
1332 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
February 12, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Comfort Suites ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
1332 N ST AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
February 12, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)
Country Inn & Suites ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
1308 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
March 2, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)
Dairy Queen (Food Service Inspections)
3277 INNER PERIMETER RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
February 19, 2018 Score: 99, Grade: A
Days Inn Mall Area ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
1383 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
February 5, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)
Days Inn Super 8 Continental Breakfast (Food Service Inspections)
1383 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
February 5, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Dominos Pizza (Food Service Inspections)
210 NORTHSIDE DR VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
February 5, 2018 Score: 89, Grade: B
E & J Valdosta LLC D.B.A: King’s Deli (Food Service Inspections)
2117 BEMISS RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
February 8, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Georgia Sheriff’s Boys Ranch (Food Service Inspections)
5671 GA 122 HWY E HAHIRA, GA 31632
View inspections:
February 21, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A
Hahira Elementary School (Food Service Inspections)
350 CLAUDIA DR HAHIRA, GA 31632
View inspections:
February 6, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Hahira Middle School (Food Service Inspections)
101 S NELSON ST HAHIRA, GA 31632
View inspections:
February 6, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
HAMPTON INN ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
4906 TIMBER DR LAKE PARK, GA 31636
View inspections:
February 26, 2018 Score: 99, Grade: A (2014)
Hampton Inn of Lake Park Deluxe Breakfast (Food Service Inspections)
4906 TIMBER DR LAKE PARK, GA 31636
View inspections:
February 26, 2018 Score: 92, Grade: A
Hibachi Express (Food Service Inspections)
1701 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
February 12, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A
Holiday Inn Express (Food Service Inspections)
1330 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
February 12, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Holiday Inn Express ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
1330 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
February 12, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)
Hug In A Mug Coffee Company (Food Service Inspections)
4165 BEMISS RD VALDOSTA, GA 31605
View inspections:
February 20, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A
James L. Dewar Elementary School (Food Service Inspections)
3539 MT. ZION CHURCH RD VALDOSTA, GA 31605
View inspections:
February 23, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Jungle Jym’s (Food Service Inspections)
3124 N OAK ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
February 19, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
McDonald’s (Food Service Inspections)
4109 BEMISS RD VALDOSTA, GA 31605
View inspections:
February 26, 2018 Score: 98, Grade: A
Panda Express Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)
1000 N ST AUGUSTINE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
February 8, 2018 Score: 94, Grade: A
Park Avenue Methodist Church (Food Service Inspections)
100 E PARK AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
February 16, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A
Peking Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)
3215 N OAK STREET EXT STE F VALDOSTA, GA 31605
View inspections:
February 13, 2018 Score: 95, Grade: A
Pizza Quick (Food Service Inspections)
4165 BEMISS RD STE C VALDOSTA, GA 31605
View inspections:
February 12, 2018 Score: 83, Grade: B
Pizza Quick (Food Service Inspections)
3262 INNER PERIMETER RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
February 12, 2018 Score: 95, Grade: A
Quality Inn ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
1198 LAKES BLVD LAKE PARK, GA 31636
View inspections:
March 2, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)
Red Owl Coffee Co. (Food Service Inspections)
4100 N VALDOSTA RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
February 14, 2018 Score: 92, Grade: A
Red Owl Coffee Company (Food Service Inspections)
3929 MACEY DR VALDOSTA, GA 31605
View inspections:
February 19, 2018 Score: 88, Grade: B
Red Owl Coffee Company (Food Service Inspections)
108 E NORTHSIDE DR VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
February 13, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A
Sebastian Grill & Wings (Food Service Inspections)
202 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
February 1, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A
Smoothie King (Food Service Inspections)
3219 N OAK ST EXT VALDOSTA, GA 31605
View inspections:
February 7, 2018 Score: 95, Grade: A
Sonic Drive-In (Food Service Inspections)
4011 BEMISS RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
February 26, 2018 Score: 82, Grade: B
Starbucks (Food Service Inspections)
3316 N VALDOSTA RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
February 5, 2018 Score: 97, Grade: A
Subway (Food Service Inspections)
3255 INNER PERIMETER RD VALDOSTA, GA 31605
View inspections:
February 15, 2018 Score: 94, Grade: A
Travellodge Breakfast (Food Service Inspections)
4912 TIMBER DR LAKE PARK, GA 31636
View inspections:
February 19, 2018 Score: 80, Grade: B
Travelodge Hotel ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
4912 TIMBER DR LAKE PARK, GA 31636
View inspections:
February 19, 2018 Score: 95, Grade: A (2014)
Valdosta Middle School (Food Service Inspections)
110 BURTON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
February 22, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
VALDOSTA STADIUM CINEMAS (Food Service Inspections)
1680 BAYTREE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
February 22, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
VSU: Blazer Sports Grill – Hopper Hall (Food Service Inspections)
1500 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31698
View inspections:
February 8, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A
VSU: Palms Dining Hall (Food Service Inspections)
1500 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31698
View inspections:
February 27, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A
VSU: Brewed Awakenings- Odum Library (Food Service Inspections)
1500 N PATTERSON VALDOSTA, GA 31698
View inspections:
February 6, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A
VSU: Einstein Bagels- Education Bldg. (Food Service Inspections)
1500 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31698
View inspections:
February 1, 2018 Score: 97, Grade: A
VSU: Valdosta Bread Company- University Center (Food Service Inspections)
1203 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31698
View inspections:
February 8, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A
VSU: Which Wich (Food Service Inspections)
1500 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31698
View inspections:
February 6, 2018 Score: 97, Grade: A
W.G. Nunn Elementary School (Food Service Inspections)
2201 N FORREST ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
February 13, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Westside Elementary School (Food Service Inspections)
2470 JAMES RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
February 27, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Wiregrass Tech Student Center (Food Service Inspections)
4089 VAL TECH RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
February 14, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A