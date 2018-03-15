Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My!

VALDOSTA – Nancy Jones, a long term care patient at PruittHealth Crestwood, lived out her dream of being Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz Thursday, complete with braids, blue gingham dress and sparkly red shoes.

Jones loves animals, so of course, she wanted to see some lions, tigers and bears as part of her dream. Wild Adventures Theme Park took it one step further, naming Jones an honorary zookeeper for the day. Aside from the lions, tigers and bears, she was able to feed Shirley the elephant and was given a one of a kind painting made by Shirley and signed by all the zookeepers of the park.

“She told us she use to come here with her kids and never got to pet any animals,” said Leslie Fennell of PruittHealth Crestwood. “She also loved watching the Wizard of Oz growing up.”

To complete her Dorothy dream, Jones will be taking a hot air balloon ride in Tallahasee Friday if weather permits.

Jones’ dream was made possible by Second Wind Dreams.

“Second Wind Dreams is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to changing the perception of aging,” said PruittHealth Crestwood Activities Director Erica Thrift. “It’s not just about getting old and dying. These people can still follow their dreams and do something.”

