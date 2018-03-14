LHS Holds a Moment of Silence for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Lowndes County Schools Press Release:

On Wednesday, March 14, at 10:00 am Lowndes High School junior Lawson Cribb spoke via the school intercom to the students of Lowndes High School. Her presentation started, “Our hearts have been with the students, faculty, and staff of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, and today we get to honor them here at Lowndes. At this time, I’d like to ask those would like to join me to please stand at your desk or walk into the hallway in memory of the community of Parkland, Florida.”

Miss Cribb’s remembrance continued with the reading of the LHS Crimson Creed. The Crimson Creed was written by LHS students and articulates the values and beliefs of the school.

Crimson Creed

We believe in showing respect, speaking up, listening, caring, and helping each other.

We believe in the power of kindness to change someone’s life.

We believe in hard work that leads to our success.

We believe in unity: supporting our goals and celebrating our achievements.

We believe in sparking Viking values to ignite a change bigger than ourselves.

We Are One Lowndes!

After reading the Crimson Creed, Miss Lawson challenged the student body to answer the question, “What’s your 17? — What are 17 things you can do to make somebody’s day better? Smile at 17 people. Open your heart to 17 people who are hurting. Offer friendship to 17 people who might have no close friends. Open the door for 17 people. Send 17 uplifting text messages. Post kind comments on 17 Instagram pictures. Hug 17 people. 17 acts of kindness will make a difference. We, as a student body, have the power to change the world and make school the place we want to be every day. We are the generation for change and the generation to make a difference. What’s your 17?”