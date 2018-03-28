LHS Baseball Coaches Seeking Alumni Players

From the LHS baseball coaches:

To all LHS Baseball Alumni Players:

Rusty Beale, head baseball coach at Lowndes High School, would like to announce the Lowndes baseball program will be hosting the 2018 Alumni Weekend in April. The alumni game will be held Saturday, April 14.

All baseball alumni and families are asked to attend the Friday night (April 13) home region double header against Tift County beginning at 4:30 p.m. and be recognized between games. Tentative plans are to gather with alumni after the Friday night double header games at a location to be determined.

Like last year, all alumni will be divided into two groups (one old timers and one group for young alumni) with the young alumni game starting at 11 a.m. Saturday and the old timer’s game at approximately 1 p.m. that afternoon. More details about dress and other necessities will be forthcoming and placed on the Lowndes baseball website.

If you are interested in attending and/or playing, please e-mail Kip McLeod at kipdmcleod@gmail.com or Danny Redshaw at dannyredshaw@lowndes.k12.ga.us.