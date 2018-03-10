LHS 2018 STAR Student and Teacher

Lowndes County Schools Press Release:

Vincent Nathanael Strickler is the 2018 PAGE STAR Region 10 STAR Student. Nathanael had previously been honored as the 2018 Lowndes High School STAR Student. He was awarded the Region 10 honor at a banquet held at the Valdosta Country Club on March 8th. The banquet recognized STAR students and teachers from Atkins, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Clinch, Coffee, Cook, Echols, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Telfair, Tift, and Turner Counties, and from Valdosta City. Nathanael was the top student among the high schools in these areas. He will next attend the 2018 State PAGE STAR Competition and Banquet on April 23rd in Atlanta, where he could be named the STAR student for the entire state of Georgia.

The Student Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) award is given to the graduating senior at each Georgia high school who has achieved the highest score on the Scholastic Aptitude Test (administered for college admission), while meeting other program requirements, including being among the Top 10% of the graduating class. The award is sponsored at the state level by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE) Foundation and sponsored locally by the Kiwanis Club of Valdosta. Nathanael received a $400 cash prize from the PAGE Foundation for being its Region 10 winner.

Nathanael selected Mrs. Christina DiTomasso as his STAR Teacher. Mrs. DiTomasso has been teaching math and statistics for twenty years, and for ten years at Lowndes High School. She is also the advisor for the Lowndes High Math Club and Math Team, and for the Lowndes High chapter of Mu Alpha Theta (national math honor society). She earned her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Education from the University of Florida. Mrs. DiTomasso was also honored at the March 8th banquet as the PAGE STAR Region 10 STAR Teacher. She received a $200 cash prize from the PAGE Foundation.

Nathanael is the second of eight children of James and Kathleen Strickler, of Valdosta. His older sister, Brooklyn Strickler, was the 2017 Lowndes High STAR Student. Nathanael has also been recognized as a 2018 Commended Scholar by the National Merit Scholarship Program for his performance on the 2016 Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test. He has hopes that he will be selected as a 2019 National Merit Scholar for his score on the 2017 PSAT. He will also be recognized at graduation as a Georgia Scholar.

Nathanael competes regularly for the multiple award-winning Lowndes High Math Team, is Vice President of Math Club, and is a member of Mu Alpha Theta. He performs with the Lowndes High Viking Cantors choir and has been selected for Georgia’s All-State Chorus each of the past five years. Nathanael is a member of the Lowndes High Drama Club, and recently performed in the musical production of “The Scarlet Pimpernel.” He has represented Lowndes High in VEX Robotics competitions and is a member of the Lowndes High Technology Student Association. Nathanael belongs to the National Beta Club and will soon achieve the rank of Eagle Scout.

Nathanael, age 16, will be a six-semester graduate of Lowndes High. Upon graduation, Nathanael will enroll in honors classes at Valdosta State University while working to earn money so he can serve as a full-time missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at age 18. Following his two-year mission, he intends to enroll at Brigham Young University, in Provo, Utah, where he will pursue a degree in mechanical engineering.

Reflecting on his STAR Student award, Nathanael said, “I’m very thankful for the many wonderful teachers I’ve had over the years I’ve lived in Georgia, and all they did to help me to attain such a high score on the SAT. I am especially grateful to Mrs. Di, whose class was likely the most helpful of all. Not only is she an amazing teacher, she is the diligent and inspiring leader of our math team. I know there are many students at Lowndes High who are grateful to have had her as a teacher.”