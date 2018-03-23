Leadership Moody Learns About Economic Development

Press Release:

Valdosta, Georgia– The Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority recently hosted the Leadership Moody class of 2018. Leadership Moody is comprised of 20 Airmen who are senior non-commissioned officers, field grade officers and equivalent civilians. Throughout the year the class gains insight from leaders across Lowndes County in local government, education, athletics, industry, and non-profit organizations.

“For the past two years, we have had the pleasure of hosting Leadership Moody and have been able to provide them with insight on the economic development process, how it works and the development authority’s role,” said Andrea Schruijer, executive director, Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority.

They have also had the opportunity to hear from several partners in economic development including Michelle Shaw, senior project manager, region 11 from the Georgia Department of Economic Development as well as Scott Purvis, community development manager from Georgia Power.

Scott presented on the process of economic development and how utility companies including Georgia Power play a big role in economic development. While, Michelle presented on what the Georgia Department of Economic Development is and how they serve as the state’s sales and marketing arm for attracting new business investments and encouraging the expansion of existing industries in Georgia.

“It is important to show that economic development is a team sport and highlight how numerous agencies play a role in it for our community including Moody Air Force Base”, said Schruijer.

“The Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority visit has become a staple to the program. The leadership insight the class receives during the visit is particularly different than other organizations we visit due to the mission of the development authority and the process by which they support their customers,” said Master Sergeant Joe Lujan, Leadership Moody Program Cadre.

“Although leadership is the primary focus of the program, the Development Authority opens the aperture of the class by detailing the vital role that economic development plays in Lowndes County. This visit is multifaceted and one that we will continue to look forward to for each new iteration of the program,” said Lujan.

The Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority is looking forward to hosting the Leadership Moody class annually going forward.