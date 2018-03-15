Leadership Lowndes Class of 2018 Already a Force to Be Reckoned With

Press Release:

Leadership Lowndes Class of 2018 is made up of 30 diverse members of Lowndes County. To kick-off the 2018 year, a two-day retreat is held at Jekyll Island Resort in early January. The retreat this year included team building activities and personality tests as well as being broken into five groups to each choose a non-profit to support throughout 2018.

For the past few years, local non-profits are reviewed and each team chooses one to support through volunteer hours, driving awareness to said charity and holding a fundraising event. Non-profits that will be supported this year are:

 FAST (Family Autism Support Team) – The mission of FAST is as follows: Providing support and information to families impacted by ASD.

 Camp Rock – The mission of Camp Rock: to influence the life circumstances of at-risk children so that they develop the life skills needed to live out the full potential of the life God has given them.

 The Pines – Pines Family Campus is a residential treatment program for women with young children who are struggling with addiction and co-occurring disorders.

 Horseback Heroes – Hidden Creek is also the home of Horseback Heroes, Inc.,

 Project Hope – The mission is to provide free comprehensive after-school teen programs that expose youth to the skills and experiences that teach and encourage career leadership.

Also, as part of Leadership Lowndes, class members get to visit businesses around the county to learn about what Lowndes has to offer from economic development, health and human services and education.

 Mar. 15 – Defense Day

 Apr. 19 – Local Government Day and Courts Day

 May 17 – Quality of Life

 Aug. 16 – Health & Human Services Day

 Sept. 20 – Education Day

 Oct. 18 – Economic Development Day

 Nov. 15 – Wrap Up/Graduation

Please note dates and businesses can change due to conflict.

To nominate a community leader for the 2019 Leadership Lowndes class please go to www.leadershiplowndes.com and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/leadershiplowndes.