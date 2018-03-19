Lakeland Man Has Supervised Release Revoked For Firearms Offense

Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Georgia Press Release:

Charles E. Peeler, United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, announces that on March, 15 2018, Senior United States District Court Judge Hugh Lawson revoked the Supervised Release for Frederick Tyrone Calhoun, age 35, of Lakeland, Georgia and ordered him to serve forty-eight (48) months in the Bureau of Prisons.

Mr. Calhoun violated two mandatory conditions of supervised release. The first is that he committed the offense of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. The second is that he committed an Aggravated Assault.

Judge Lawson heard evidence from GBI Special Agent Cyrus Purdiman and former Lakeland Police Officer Justin Jones that on September 10, 2016, Lakeland, Georgia police officers responded to a call of shots fired in a Lakeland, Georgia neighborhood. While officers were responding to that scene, they heard more gunshots in the nearby area. Upon responding to the second scene, officers found Lewis Shukung Geddie lying on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds to his arm and hip. Mr. Geddie stated Fredrick Tyrone Calhoun shot him and then fled the scene on foot.

An individual arrived at the scene shortly thereafter and informed officers that Mr. Calhoun was at a nearby residence and wished to surrender to officers. The officers proceeded to the residence and contacted Mr. Calhoun. Upon questioning, Calhoun claimed that he shot Mr. Geddie in self-defense. An FBI/TFO testified that five .45 caliber shell casings found at the scene were fired from a weapon that Mr. Calhoun was known to carry. The only weapon recovered at the scene was the .40 caliber Glock that was found next to Mr. Geddie. There were no .40 caliber shells found at the scene.

On September 11, 2016, Lanier County, Georgia authorities arrested Calhoun on State of Georgia charges stemming from this incident. These were disposed of in a completely separate sentencing hearing following a guilty plea on December 1, 2017, in the Superior Court of Lanier County.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program that has been historically successful in bringing together all levels of law enforcement to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has made turning the tide of rising violent crime in America a top priority. In October, 2017, as part of a series of actions to address this crime trend, Attorney General Sessions announced the reinvigoration of PSN and directed all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to develop a district crime reduction strategy that incorporates the lessons learned since PSN launched in 2001.

United States Attorney Charles E. Peeler noted that while his office was not able to address Mr. Calhoun’s state law violation violent crimes due to lack of jurisdiction, he is committed to ensuring that those who have previously been prosecuted by his office be held to answer whenever their post-release conduct violates the conditions imposed by the Court at the time of their original sentencing.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Assistant United States Attorneys Sonja B. Profit and Leah E. McEwen prosecuted the case for the United States.

