Jones Named SGMC Hero

SGMC Assistant Administrator of Communications and Public Affairs Johnny Ball presented Director of Educational Services Pam Jones with the February Hospital Hero Award at the Board of Directors meeting.

South Georgia Medical Center News Release:

The Hospital Authority of Valdosta-Lowndes County, GA named Pam Jones, SGMC’s Director of Education, as the February Hospital Hero at it’s monthly board of directors meeting. Jones was honored for going above and beyond her role to educate and certify Pack 491 of the Boys Scouts of America in cardiopulmonary resuscitation, commonly known as CPR.

Jones has been with SGMC for 25 years, serving in numerous roles including, CME Coordinator, Staff Development Coordinator, System Emergency Preparedness Manager, and now Director of Education.

Jones has served as an American Heart Association CPR instructor for over 25 years and has taught countless classes. Last December, at the request of Dr. G Saurina, Jones taught CPR to Pack 491 of the Boys Scouts of America. Dr. Saurina and Dr. Staten both praised her taking time out of her busy schedule to represent SGMC by teaching this group of young boys’ CPR.

Jones says her heart and passion will always be in the area of education, and she is dedicated to working with leadership and staff to provide the best possible educational opportunities for the employees of SGMC.

SGMC’s administration received a letter from Dr. Saurina stating, “She did a wonderful job. This might even influence some of the kids’ future in a positive way, maybe by doing CPR or even electing careers in the health care field as they grow.”