Jim Kelly Announces Cancer Has Returned

Valdosta – After being declared cancer-free in 2014, Jim Kelly’s cancer has returned.

Kelly has had a back and forth battle with cancer the last five years. He was diagnosed back in 2013 but was declared cancer free a year later and then it came back in 2014. He had a scare back in 2016 but his results came back negative. Kelly has already had to beat cancer twice and we’re hoping he can do it a third time.

More Info: http://www.wctv.tv/content/sports/Hall-of-Fame-quarterback-Jim-Kelly-announces-that-his-cancer-has-returned-475578243.html

About the Author: Chase Calhoun