J.L. Lomax Teacher Awarded KLVB Grant

According to the KLVB website, this non-profit organization is “dedicated to education and promotion concerning the environment.” They organize community clean-up days and encourage overall pride in our local surroundings. They also offer beautification grants to two educational agencies each year. The grant seeks to award money to two projects in our area that “initiate programs or supplement existing beautification programs located on school campuses.“

J.L. Lomax gifted teacher, Dr. Lauren Whittaker, was awarded a $500 grant from the organization to develop her vision, entitled Bookworm’s Garden. This specific project award will turn a drab outdoor space, into a bright and colorful, but shaded reading and learning area.

According the Dr. Whittaker, “this area is great for learning, but it isn’t used often because it lacks shade. It also is not very appealing to students. It looks boring without any color or beautiful plants!”

The large cement area with six picnic tables will gain everything from multi-colored patio umbrellas, to patio paint, to perennial flowers and shrubs. The project is set to be completed before the end of this school year. Before and after pictures will be posted to the J.L. Lomax website and Facebook page.