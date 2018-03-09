Hospice Patient Gets Wish Granted

VALDOSTA – Hospice patient Terry Haney had his dream come true when he got to meet former FSU coach Bobby Bowden.

Haney’s wish was to go to a FSU football game but Second Wind Dreams through PruittHealth Hospice did him one better and got former FSU coach Bobby Bowden to come meet Haney.

Haney was born in Mobile, Alabama on May 15th, 1955. He was raised in Valdosta almost his whole life and is a home patient through Pruitt Hospice. He has been in and out of hospice for the past 7 to 8 years and currently lives in Morven.

His favorite memory of Florida State football is the 1993 game between FSU and Nebraska and he can still recall the whole ending to that game. Being a fan since 1978, Haney can give you any stat from Florida State football.

Haney worked in a carpet business called Shaw Industries and worked so much that he never got attend a Florida State game.

Haney has two sons and five grandchildren. His son, Lance Haney, got to share this experience with his father and even got an autograph from Bowden.

