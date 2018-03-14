Hometown Heroes Nominees Announced

American Red Cross:

Here are the 2018 Hometown Heroes nominees:

Justin Ply – City Fire Dept.

James Mondy – MAFB

Joyce Gates – VSU

Shannon Floyd – VPD

Tina Daniel – Georgia Power

Deborah Robson – VSU Communication Arts Professor

Michael Penland – City Fire Dept.

South St. Community Center

Darcy Gunter – Living Bridges Ministry

TEACH Outreach Ministry

John Herpin – City Fire Dept.

Derek Willis – City Fire Dept.

Elijah Cantrell – Boy Scout

Joe Dukes – LCSO

Darren Williams – City Fire Dept.

Jeffrey Talley – City Fire Dept.

Seth Barta – MAFB

Georgia Aigen – Community Citizen

Sponsors include Southeastern Credit Union, Georgia Power, The Exchange Club of Valdosta, Farmers & Merchants Bank, Medicare Supplement Insurance Services, Inc., Wild Adventures, First State Bank, First Commerce Credit Union, Du Mealz, and Miller Hardware

People who wish to attend can register at http://www.redcross.org/news/event/local/georgia/2018-Red-Cross-Hometown-Heroes by Friday, March 16

Tickets are $40 or $75 per couple.

All funds raised goes to our Humanitarian Services which include disaster relief, home fire relief and more. In the South Georgia Region, volunteers have provided assistance to more than 675 clients since July 1st, 2017, more than 115 military members have received help through our Service to Armed Forces Program and more than 550 have been trained in our Preparedness Health & Safety Program.

March is Red Cross Month, and this is the perfect time to learn more about what the Red Cross does every day in this community. The chapter covers 20 counties and delivers our mission to a population of 445,000 people.

You can help the Red Cross by donating your time by becoming a volunteer or donating funds on March 28th, which is Giving Day. Go to www.redcross.org/GivingDay