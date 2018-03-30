Hearing Community Invited to Enter VSU’s Deaf, Deaf World April 5

Valdosta State University Press Release:

VALDOSTA — The American Sign Language Club at Valdosta State University will present Deaf, Deaf World from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 5, in the University Center Magnolia Room.

Students, faculty, staff, alumni, retirees, and friends of Blazer Nation are invited to take a walk through VSU’s Deaf, Deaf World and discover several iconic Deaf individuals who refused to accept the limitations put upon them by mainstream society and proved that people who are deaf can do whatever hearing people can do.

“Those highlighted at our event have not only made an impact on the lives of others but have also proven to the world that, as I. King Jordan, president of Gallaudet University, has said, ‘Deaf people can do anything but hear,’” shared Kelly Spell, staff interpreter with VSU’s Access Office and ASL Club advisor.

Admission to Deaf, Deaf World is free of charge.

VSU is a destination for students across the United States who are eager to pursue careers in American Sign Language/English interpreting. It is one of only two colleges in Georgia and one of very few in the nation to offer a Bachelor of Science in Education in the subject matter, and graduates are in high demand due to a critical shortage of American Sign Language interpreters.

VSU’s Department of Middle Grades, Secondary, Reading, and Deaf Education also offers a Bachelor of Science in Education, a Master of Education, and a Master of Arts in Teaching in special education: deaf and hard of hearing education, as well as a minor in deaf studies.

Contact Haley Chaney, staff interpreter with VSU’s Access Office and ASL Club advisor, at hachaney@valdosta.edu to learn more.

On the Web:

https://www.valdosta.edu/colleges/education/middle-secondary-reading-and-deaf-education/