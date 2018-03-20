Hahira Middle School Wins Back to Back State Titles at Technology Conference

Press Release:

The Hahira Middle School Technology Students Association chapter attended the 56th annual TSA State Leadership Conference in Athens GA on March 15-17. Hahira Middle School walked away from the conference with the Overall Most Outstanding Middle School Chapter Award for the second year in a row.

This award is earned by the chapter receiving the most team points accumulated from placing in the top ten in each competitive event. This team won 28 top three trophies with an additional 6 top ten awards.

Students from Hahira Middle comprising this Back to Back State Championship Team included : Isabel Autrey, Sydney Corbett, Molly Davis,Maggie Davis, Adrian Davis, Gracie Defalice, Catie Deloach, Sam Denly, Dominic Ditomasso, Lauren Folsom, Preston Hart, Braedon Hodges, Drew Kent, Wade Lavender, Jon Liu, Amelia Music, Hank Peagler, Janine Raymond, Zayne Ridge, Cason Roberts, Lyla Ruff. Ruby Ruff, Ford Scott, Trista Simmons, Mason Steel, Wyatt Tedder, and Lexie Wright.