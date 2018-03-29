Goodell Brings In New Helmet Rule

Roger Goodell, NFL Commissioner, brings in a new helmet-to-helmet contact rule after numerous NFL players have had concussions in the past years.

NFL owners and Goodell have come to decision that if a player has helmet-to-helmet contact, it’ll be a 15 yard penalty. The player could be disqualified but isn’t automatically ejected.

Owners and Goodell agree the helmet-to-helmet contact is a dangerous form of hitting and tackling.

More info on the meeting: https://www.myajc.com/sports/football/goodell-under-league-non-helmet-helmet-contact-era/oxcDzg5tgKXbwr3ITF0X9K/

About the Author: Chase Calhoun