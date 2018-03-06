Georgia’s Fox Could Be Coaching In Last SEC Tournament

ATHENS – The Georgia Bulldogs basketball team is playing for their post season chance when they play in the SEC Tournament, Wednesday, against Vanderbilt.

The Bulldogs come into the SEC Tournament at 16-14 and 7-11 in SEC play. Georgia has not played in the NCAA Tournament in the last two years and will possibly be a third if they don’t show out in the SEC Tournament.

Mark Fox is also possibly coaching for his job but the Bulldogs aren’t coming into the tournament with that mindset. Per Dawgs247, “This is about their season,” Fox said on the SEC coaches’ conference call on Monday. “I think anything more than that would be undue pressure for them and unfair pressure for them. We’re going to do our best to try to get Georgia a win on Wednesday and if we can do that then we’re going to try to do the same thing on Thursday. That’s really the honest way we’re approaching it.”

