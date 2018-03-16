Georgia State Patrol Reminds Partygoers to Be Safe This St. Patrick’s Day Weekend

Georgia State Patrol Press Release:

ATLANTA—Georgia State Troopers are reminding St. Patrick’s Day partygoers to be safe this weekend. “Make safety a priority. Driving impaired is dangerous and not worth the risk of killing yourself or someone else,” said Colonel Mark W. McDonough, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety. If you consume alcohol during your celebrations, make sure you designate a sober driver before the party begins. “If you don’t have a designated driver, call a taxi, a friend, or a family member to help you get home safely,” he added.

Impaired driving is one of the leading contributing factors in a majority of the fatal traffic crashes that troopers investigate. Party hosts can help reduce the number of impaired drivers by planning their events carefully. Hosts should serve lots of food, non-alcoholic beverages, and make sure their guests designate sober drivers. “If you suspect someone is driving impaired, do not hesitate to notify local law enforcement,” Colonel McDonough said. “Also if you see someone who is about to drive impaired, try to help them make other arrangements to get home,” he added.

The Georgia State Patrol takes saving lives seriously. Troopers will be conducting roadchecks and high visibility patrols over the weekend across the state watching for not only impaired drivers, but also seat belt violators, speeders, and other traffic violations that could potentially cause a traffic crash, Colonel McDonough said.