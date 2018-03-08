Georgia State Patrol February Report

Georgia State Patrol Report:

According to Sergeant First Class Tracy Tabb, Post #31 Valdosta Troopers investigated 101 traffic crashes, resulting in 43 injuries and 2 fatalities during the month of February 2018.

SFC Tabb also said during the month of February, Post #31 Troopers had the following activity: 459 citations, 20 D.U.I. arrests, 85 Seatbelt Violation citations, 3 Child Restraint Violation citations, 16 Distracted Driving citations and 150 Speeding citations. Post #31 Troopers also made 8 drug arrests including 4 felony drug arrests and apprehended 5 wanted persons.

Post #31 Troopers issued 763 warnings during February. SFC Tabb reminds drivers of the dangers of texting and driving. Many times this common habit is worse than actually being impaired. Drivers often look away from the road to look at a message that could have waited. Drivers should get in the habit of utilizing Bluetooth or Wireless technologies and place their phone out of reach. Remember to always pay attention to the roadway and your surroundings.