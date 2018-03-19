Georgia Picks Up New Commit

Athens – Bill Norton, 4-star defensive end, commits to the University of Georgia.

Norton is a 6’5,5″, 270 pound defensive end from Christian Brothers in Memphis, Tennessee. He ranks as the number 11 strong side defensive end and number 128 player overall in the 2019 class.

He chose Georgia over his home state university, Tennessee. Christian Brothers doesn’t allow their student-athletes to graduate early so that means he won’t be on the campus of the University of Georgia til June of 2019.

More info: https://www.dawgnation.com/football/recruiting/4-star-de-bill-norton-commits-georgia

About the Author: Chase Calhoun