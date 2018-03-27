Georgia Peanut Commission increases funding for research projects in 2018

Georgia Peanut Commission Press Release:

TIFTON, Ga. – The Georgia Peanut Commission (GPC) board of directors has approved $581,896 in research project funding for the 2018-19 research budget year. This action was taken during the commission’s March board meeting. The research projects approved include 34 project proposals submitted from the University of Georgia and USDA Agricultural Research Service.

“As a peanut grower, I’m proud to invest in the Georgia Peanut Commission and in the future of the peanut industry by supporting research that continues to demonstrate a return on our investment. The peanut industry continues to grow in Georgia and from that growth, we are able to increase research funding again for the 2018 year,” says Donald Chase, GPC Research Committee chairman. “We are proud of our partnership with research institutions in the state and are excited about the potential benefits of these projects for farmers in the state and the entire peanut industry.”

Georgia’s peanut growers invest $2 per ton annually toward GPC programs which include research, promotion and education. The research programs primarily focus on peanut breeding, conservation methods, irrigation and water management, as well as, pests, weed and disease management.

Additionally, GPC manages funding for the Southeastern Peanut Research Initiative which includes research funding of $1,238,996 for projects in Alabama, Florida and Georgia. These projects are funded through the National Peanut Board checkoff dollars from farmers.

For additional information and a complete list of the research projects funded by the Georgia Peanut Commission visit www.gapeanuts.com.

