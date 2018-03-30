Georgia lawmakers look to ban handheld devices while driving

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) — Georgia lawmakers are cracking down on distracted driving. A new distracted driving bill is pushing people behind the wheel to focus on the road ahead instead of their gadgets.

The Georgia legislative session wraps up on Thursday with a proposal on the table to make holding a cell phone while driving illegal.

“What I see driving by this area actually horrifies me. People texting, on their phone, it seems constantly,” said Darryl Richmon, one of the many travelers heading back north after a winter in Florida.

Texting while driving is already banned in Georgia, but talking on the phone is allowed. Georgia State Patrol said if the measure passes, officers don’t see much change in how they enforce the rules. Drivers can already be pulled over if they appear distracted.

“Anything that we can prove that you’re distracted while driving, other than paying attention to the road in front of you, then yes. We can cite you for distracted driving,” said Post Commander Tracy Tabb.

This bill could eliminate the driver’s argument that they were doing something legal.

Richmond is an Ontario, Canada native, where he said phone use is already banned, and explained it has cut down on dangerous driving.

“It’s only been about a year I’d say, it’s cut down enormously, but we’re just amazed at the amound we see here,” Richmond said.

Many drivers are hitting the gas pedal for changes to come on the road.

“People should not, they have no business talking and driving. Talking, but not on a handheld device,” said driver Bernie Heys.

If Governor Deal signs off on the proposal, Georgia would join 15 other states that already ban handheld devices being used while driving.

(WCTV)