Georgia Council for the Arts Seeking Art Submissions

Turner Center for the Arts:

The Georgia Council for the Arts is seeking submissions for “The Art of Georgia III: Celebrating Home.” This iteration of the exhibit is the culmination of a five year program that celebrated original works of art created by Georgia artists. The exhibit seeks to capture the uniqueness of communities throughout Georgia as seen, explored, and depicted through the artist’s eye. Two-dimensional visual art, in a variety of media, exploring this theme will be considered. The exhibit will hang in the executive offices of the State Capitol for a six month period of time from(June 2018-end of October 2018). The deadline for submissions is March 20th, 2018.

Work is being sought from artists in the following counties: Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun Chattahoochee, Clay, Colquitt, Cook, Crisp, Decatur, Dooly Dougherty, Early, Grady, Irwin, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marion, Miller, Mitchell, Muscogee, Pulaski, Quitman, Randolph, Schley, Seminole, Stewart, Sumter, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Turner, Webster, Wilcox, Worth, Houston, Peach, Bleckley, Dodge, Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Brantley, Bryan, Bulloch, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Chatham, Clinch, Coffee, Echols, Effingham, Emanuel, Evans, Glynn, Jeff Davis, Jenkins, Johnson , Lanier, Laurens, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Montgomery, Pierce, Screven, Tattnall, Telfair, Toombs, Treutlen, Ware, Wayne, Wheeler, Wilkinson, Twiggs, Bibb, Crawford, Talbot, Taylor and Harris.

More information:

http://gaarts.org/…/P…/Art-of-Georgia-3-guidelines_Final.pdf