GDC Promotes New Statewide Mental Health Director

Georgia Department of Corrections Press Release:

FORSYTH, Ga. – Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Gregory C. Dozier announced the promotion of Dr. Javel Jackson, to statewide Mental Health Director, effective March 16, 2018. As the statewide Mental Health Director, Dr. Jackson will be responsible for planning and assisting in the development and implementation of mental health related policies and procedures. In addition, she will assist in planning organizing, directing and coordinating the delivery of mental health services in GDC facilities that provide those services. Furthermore, she will oversee the monitoring and evaluation of the mental health programs.

“Dr. Jackson’s vast knowledge of the mental health field makes her an asset to this department,” said Commissioner Gregory C. Dozier. “We are looking forward to her leadership in this new role.”

Dr. Jackson began her Correctional career with the Georgia Department of Corrections in 1998 as a Mental Health Management (MHM) employee. She served as the Mental Health Clinical Director at Metro State Prison and was the Regional Clinical Director. In 2011, she transferred to Lee Arrendale State Prison as a Staff Psychologist and in 2014, Dr. Jackson was assigned to the Office of Health Services as Chief of Psychology Services, where she currently serves.

Dr. Jackson has a Doctor of Psychology degree from the Virginia Consortium for Professional Psychology (the Consortium was comprised of the College of William & Mary, Eastern Virginia Medical School, Old Dominion University, and Norfolk State University), a Master’s degree in Educational Psychology from Texas A&M University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Wichita State University.

The GDC has one of the largest prison systems in the U.S. and is responsible for supervising nearly 52,000 state prisoners. It is the largest law enforcement agency in the state with approximately 10,500 employees.