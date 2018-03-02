GBI investigating after standoff ends with house fire

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

QUITMAN, Ga. (WCTV) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a standoff in Brooks County that ended with a house fire.

The scene unfolded around 1 p.m. Friday at a home at 13144 Valdosta Highway in Quitman, just behind Pauline Baptist Church.

According to the GBI, earlier in the day, deputies with the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office attempted to arrest a subject at the residence. During the attempted arrest, the subject barricaded himself inside the house.

The Lowndes County SWAT Team was then called in to assist.

Authorities say at some point during the incident, a fire started in the home. The subject was located and taken to South Georgia Medical Center. His condition is not known at this time.

The GBI says the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when available.