GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting on I-75

GBI Press Release:

Atlanta, GA – On Monday, March 19, 2018, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Georgia State Patrol to investigate an officer involved shooting.

Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 5:30 a.m., Atlanta Police Department (APD) officers located a vehicle with a stolen license plate traveling along University Avenue. The stolen tag was affixed to a 1998 Honda Civic being driven by Jimmie Lee Ford, age 29.

APD requested assistance from the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). Officers attempted to conduct a vehicle stop, but Ford refused to pull over. A vehicle pursuit began on I-75 South near Cleveland Avenue. A GSP trooper performed a vehicle stopping maneuver which caused the Honda to stop after striking a guard wall. The trooper exited his vehicle and approached the Honda when Ford attempted to drive off. During the encounter, the responding trooper discharged his weapon striking Ford.

Ford fled in his vehicle on I-75 with officers pursuing until Ford’s vehicle finally stopped on Porsche Avenue. Ford left the vehicle and ran from the scene, but was caught a short distance away. Ford was taken to Grady Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Ford has been charged by the GSP with theft by receiving stolen property, aggravated assault on a police officer, reckless driving, and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

The GBI will continue its independent investigation. Once completed, the case will be turned over to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.