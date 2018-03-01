GBI Investigates Body Found in Cuthbert

GBI Press Release:

Cuthbert, GA – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Cuthbert Police Department to investigate a body found near an abandoned house on Gay Street.

A citizen cutting grass located the body and reported it to authorities. Preliminary information indicates the unidentified remains are of a black female. An autopsy will be performed at the GBI Crime in Macon.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI office in Sylvester at 229-777-2080 or the Cuthbert Police Department at 229-732-2323.