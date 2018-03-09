GAGP to Support Junior Golf Tour

Press Release:

Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions has announced that it will be a supporter of the Georgia State Parks Junior Golf Tour for the 2018 golf season. In keeping with the Tour’s Mission Statement: To grow the game of golf through a developmental junior golf tour. To expose junior golfers to competitive tournaments in a fun atmosphere. To help juniors grow their careers and earn college scholarships The GAGP is conducting events with a percentage of the entry- fee and hole sponsors going to the operation of the tour. Local junior golfers interested in participating should contact the Junior Tour Director Karl Gross. Local events include Junior Golf Camps at Quiet Pines GC at Moody Air force Base in April and June and a Georgia Juniors event at The Lakes at Laura Walker in Waycross.

For additional information contact the GAGP at 614-441-3965 or e-mail johnungar@yahoo.com

2018 Georgia Junior Schedule

MAR 10 – 18 hole event – Parent/Child Scramble – Little Ocmulgee – McRae

 MAR 31 – 18 hole event – Brazell’s Creek – Reidsville

 APR 21 – 18 hole event – The Lakes at Laura Walker – Waycross

 MAY 12 – TBA

 JUN 23 – 18 hole event – Highland Walk at Victoria Bryant – Royston

 JUL 15 – 18 hole event – Arrowhead Pointe at Lake Russell – Elberton

 AUG 05 – 18 hole event – The Creek at Hard Labor – Social Circle

Karl E. Gross, PGA Georgia Junior Golf Tour Director 1400 Knox Chapel Road Social Circle, Georgia 30025 Office: 706.557.3006 Mobile706.714.2902, kgrosspga@gmail.com

